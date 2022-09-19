SEAL Team season 6 episode 2 promo: The new missions

SEAL Team season 6 episode 2 is set to arrive this weekend over on Paramount+, and we know already that this is a story about more than one thing. Perhaps more than ever, this show is going to give you the struggle of Bravo out in the field, but also what’s happening on the homefront as Clay has to face a new normal.

As the promo below shows you perfectly, Max Thieriot’s character is going to be confronted almost right away with a new, difficult reality: One of his legs has been amputated below the knee and with that in mind, he will spend a significant chunk of the next few episodes trying to figure out how to continue forward with his life. You see him dealing with the psychological reality of this new normal and beyond that, struggle mightily in physical therapy. Everything will feel different for him now and that’s not an easy transition.

Meanwhile, Bravo Team is not going to have some period to calm down and be away from the battlefield: A new Operation is about to be underway, and it is one that could have far-reaching consequences for the rest of the season. A new SEAL in Omar will be joining the Team soon, and as Clay’s replacement, he has big shoes to fill. It’s also going to be a situation here where not everyone is willing to accept him right away, so that could be a fairly difficult transition in itself.

In general, we think the series got off to a fantastic start in the premiere and now, the bar’s been set higher than ever. We just have to wait and see if the producers are going to be able to match it when the dust finally settles.

