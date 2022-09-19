House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5: Is King Viserys dead?

Following House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5 on HBO tonight, it feels fair to wonder one simple question: Is King Viserys dead? After all, we saw the character collapse amidst the wedding, which was of course another reminder that weddings in Westeros are almost universally awful.

Based solely on what we saw with him falling unconsciously, it is very much understandable to worry.

If there is a small bit of good news we can present here, it is that Viserys is very-much alive in the promo for what’s coming up next, though he is clearly in bad shape. That may cause the whole of Westeros to be concerned over what is next, and in turn, that could cause even more chaos for Rhaenyra, Daemon, and others.

