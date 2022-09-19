NCIS season 20 episode 2 spoilers: McGee’s two worlds collide

After what you’re seeing with the big crossover today, why not go ahead and prepare for NCIS season 20 episode 2 next week? There is, after all, so much good stuff to prepare for! This is an episode that should bring the story back into its established rhythm where there is a case-of-the-week plot … and this one seems to be very much about McGee!

Ultimately, the big challenge through “Daddy Issues” will be learning a little more about what happens when the character takes on a case that is more personal in nature — could it cause him to go undercover as a version of himself? It’s possible…

Below, you can get some more news courtesy of the full NCIS season 20 episode 2 synopsis:

“Daddy Issues” – McGee’s personal life and professional life intersect when a dad from his children’s school is linked to a break-in at a government storage bunker, on the CBS Original Series NCIS, Monday, Sept 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

One thing that is a little bit of a bummer for now is that Margo Harshman isn’t listed in the guest cast, and it feels like this would be a golden opportunity to bring her back! Granted, that is still possible, as we are for now operating with a very tiny amount of information. Hopefully, that is something that is going to change as we move forward.

