The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 2: Naveen Andrews’ debut!

Following the big premiere tonight on Fox, do you want to know a little bit more about The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 2? There’s another installment coming next week titled “Lolo and Lola” and of course, there’s a lot to be excited and/or nervous for.

What is at the center of it? That feels rather simple: Thony dealing with family in a few different ways. We saw some of that (in a different form) in the premiere, and it is going to continue!

Oh and beyond just that, there’s something great coming in episode 2 courtesy of Lost alum Naveen Andrews, who is making his debut as a series regular. Following the success of the first season this show has a big stamp of approval, and we tend to think the writers are going to use that to travel down some unique pathways.

If you want to get a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

Thony’s in-laws (Fiona’s loving-yet-overbearing father and reserved-yet-strong mother) come to Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Thony must help Arman by meeting with Robert Kamdar (Naveen Andrews), Nadia’s gregarious and charming ex-lover, in the all-new “Lolo and Lola” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Sept. 26 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-202) (TV-D, L, S, V)

On the surface, we would look at season 2 episode 2 and describe it mostly as a table-setter. We imagine that there’s going to be a lot of interesting stuff ahead in this episode and it’s our hope that in general, a lot of it is used to put other events in motion down the road. The full arc of the show shouldn’t be clear at this point! We should still be sitting back and asking questions.

