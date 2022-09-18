The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: Will it be tied to Andor?

As so many of you already know at this point, the premiere of Andor is coming to Disney+ this week — what could it mean for The Mandalorian?

On the surface, it’d be easy to say that the two are not linked at all, given that they are separate shows also set in different time periods. Yet, there is a legitimate question as to if one could be used to promote the other, especially since there is no premiere date for the Pedro Pascal series as of yet.

We’d be honestly surprised if there was a premiere date for season 3 announced either prior to Andor episode 1 or in some post-credits sequence after the fact. Yet, could something like that turn up at the end of the season? We wouldn’t be that shocked if we did get to see something at that point. It makes sense to tease an announcement when a lot of Star Wars viewers are already watching, especially since the Rogue One prequel has been receiving so many positive reviews.

The only thing that is known for certain right now is that season 3 is coming in February and for the time being, there’s no reason to think that Disney+ is going to deviate from that. Why would they? This is a window that makes some sense, especially since there is a full trailer out there. Much of this season could be about what a Mandalorian truly is and a deep-dive into a lot of this mythology.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3 over on Disney+?

