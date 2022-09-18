Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 7 promo: The aftermath

We know already that we’re going to be waiting a long time to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 7 on Starz — think two weeks, to be specific. So what’s going to be coming up next? Well, we are going to see a story titled “No Love Lost” that will present all sorts of problems, and you have to be prepared for that.

First and foremost, let’s talk here about Shannon Burke, a character who has gone outside her depth to the point where she is now in big trouble. Had she just sat back and not questioned much when it comes to her partner Howard, she would have been fine. Yet, the more that she is digging into some of his secrets, the closer it is bringing her to the line of fire.

In the promo below, you can see some of that as questions start to surface about the woman who is digging into Kanan and Raq’s life, among other things. Sure, Burke and Jukebox may have some sort of connection, but is that really going to keep her safe? We have a hard time believing that’s going to be the case.

Beyond the problems for Shannon, we imagine that there are even more trust issues forming when it comes to Raq and Kanan. Not only that, but we do think that Lou Lou is going to struggle as he contends with what just happened with Crown’s death. Can he really keep that quiet, especially when Zisa saw him?

