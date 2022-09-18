SEAL Team season 6 episode 2: Max Thieriot on Clay’s fate

As we look ahead now to SEAL Team season 6 episode 2 airing on Paramount+ next weekend, it’s abundantly clear that a new era is ahead. That is especially going to be the case for Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser, given the amputation that he had following the ambush in Mali.

As showrunner Spencer Hudnut told us recently, the events of this incident are going to play out through the rest of the season. Thiertot remains a series regular despite having another show coming up in Fire Country, and his story will be a lot about coming to terms with the fact that he’s no longer in Bravo Team in the way he once was. He was ready to walk away before this happened; now, saying goodbye is going to be a little more difficult to accept.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what the actor had to say about what we’re going to see coming up here — and also just how emotional things may become:

“We’ll see the struggles of somebody who’s coping with losing the best job and life they ever wanted, at a young age, [and now has to] look back and watch as his teammates continue on without him.

“It’s a lot…. He goes through a lot this season. I would argue he goes through more this season than any character has gone through on that show.”

Remember that now that SEAL Team is exclusively on Paramount+, the story moving forward is also shorter with there being just ten episodes. That means that whatever changes are coming for Clay will most likely be pretty rapid. He’ll need to rely on Stella and others around him, but also open to some new possibilities for what his life could become.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What did you think about the overall events of the SEAL Team season 6 premiere?

Where do you imagine that things are going to go moving forward for Clay? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other insight that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







