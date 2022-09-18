The Final Straw season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following tonight’s big season 1 finale, can you expect The Final Straw season 2 to happen at ABC at some point down the road? Or, is this going to be the end of the road?

The first thing that we’ll say here is that out of all the game shows that the network has (and there are a LOT of them), this one has to be a personal favorite conceptually. Who doesn’t want to play a game of extreme Jenga? This is basically what this show is; it’s not elaborate beyond that, and it’s a nice bit of summer fun.

The unfortunate thing for now is just that this show never aired in an altogether-easy timeslot, and nor did it have some huge amount of promotion outside of ABC. It feels like it could’ve performed better midseason, or following a show that generated larger ratings. Viewership has declined over the course of season 1, so there is a chance that there was a little bit of fatigue here with the people who were watching.

For the time being, we remain lukewarm on whether or not we’re going to get another season, mostly because ABC has so many other game shows that they may decide that they don’t need this one. Also, it’s possible that there’s just not enough profit here. While these shows are in generable more affordable than their scripted counterparts, there are certain thresholds that do need to be met.

In general, we would say not to expect some sort of fast decision on the show’s future here, mostly because there’s no real reason for that. It’s possible that we could be waiting until early 2023 to get a little bit more news on the future one way or another; if there is no announcement at all, we’d consider that to be bad news. Often, game shows and unscripted series tend to have their renewals handled a little bit differently.

