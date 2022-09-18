Dancing with the Stars 31: Gabby Windey’s biggest challenge

Tomorrow night marks the premiere (finally) for Dancing with the Stars 31 at its new home of Disney+ — and it feels like there’s a LOT to be excited for.

Of course, there are a ton of people we’re excited to watch just from the vantage point of their performance, with Wayne Brady near the top of the list. Charli D’Amelio is probably the most likely to generate high scores, and that is mostly thanks to her dance experience.

With all of this being said, we still have to admit that Gabby Windey may be the contestant we’re the most curious about, largely because of everything she’s having to deal with going into the show this week.

What are we talking about here? Well, her first dance tomorrow is 24 hours before the finale of her season of The Bachelorette, which is poised to be one of the most emotional and dramatic EVER. Sure, we understand that this could be said every season, but have you seen some of the headlines that are out there? There’s a lot of stuff going on with both Gabby and fellow lead Rachel that makes us think it’s going to be a really tough evening. She’s going to be dealing with all of the drama and scrutiny of that entering into her first Dancing with the Stars performance.

Admittedly, here’s one of the super-weird and funny things that we are thinking about right now: Are we going to be seeing Erich in the ballroom at all tomorrow night? Producers may want to keep his and Gabby’s status a secret but if he’s not there, we tend to think that this is only going to lend itself to even more frantic speculation about whether or not they are still together.

