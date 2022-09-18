NCIS season 20: Wilmer Valderrama, cast push big premiere!

Can you believe that the NCIS season 20 premiere is coming to CBS tomorrow? We know that the network has made us wait a good while and yet, it’s almost over! We’ve got a big, epic crossover tomorrow with NCIS: Hawaii that is going to feature big reveals pertaining to the Raven, plus also a chance to see updates on some character revelations from the season 19 finale. Is Vivian really out to betray Parker, and what’s going on now when it comes to Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight?

We can’t answer all of these questions right now, but we can at least share a new video below with Wilmer Valderrama and some other familiar faces!

If you look below, you can see a message from the series star alongside Katrina Law, Gary Cole, and even multiple members of the crew! It’s pretty cool to see so many different people assembled in the show here, as it further cements that vibe that this show is about teamwork and everyone enjoys being alongside each other.

For those wondering, NCIS is currently several episodes ahead of the premiere in production, as that is necessary to make sure that things are ready to air. This is going to be a really fun season in general where we get to know all of the team members better, and also see some more action-packed cases to go along with it.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to the NCIS season 20 premiere tomorrow?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama)

