Stranger Things 5 premiere date: The big question at Netflix

Stranger Things 5 is still far away — we think that is probably clear to the vast majority of people out there. Netflix is not going to rush this along, nor do they have any reason to do so.

Now that we have said that, it does feel like proper time to ask some other questions about the schedule … in particular when it relates to Squid Game of all things.

Why bring that show up now? It’s pretty simple: It was recently confirmed that the plan is for the Korean drama series to come back at some point in 2024. More than likely, this is also when we’re going to see at least part of the final season of Stranger Things. Given that the show is already in the writers’ room, we feel confident that filming will begin next year and after that, the long post-production period will kick off.

We know already that Netflix is going to take their time releasing both of these shows, and the last thing we expect to see is the streaming service airing them too close to each other. There’s no need to do so! They will probably air months apart … so which one is coming your way first? We don’t think it’s altogether controversial to say that you’re going to see Squid Game before we get back to Hawkins, Indiana. It doesn’t have the same number of special effects and more than likely, its episodes are not going to be anywhere near as long.

So long as we DO get both of these shows in 2024, we tend to believe we’ll be satisfied. We’re just going to need patience along the way since there are going to be long periods of time where there isn’t all that much in the way of news out there.

