Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: The priority level for Netflix

Is it too early to be thinking about a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date at Netflix? If we are to answer this simply, we’d say something like this: No.

After all, we 100% think right now that the streaming service is thinking about this, especially when you consider their schedule as a whole for next year. We’ve recently gotten further confirmation that the second season of Squid Game will not be premiering on the service until we get around to 2024 and beyond just that, the same can be said for Stranger Things season 5. This means that Netflix will be without two of their top shows and while we know that they have some other big programs, none of them are bigger than the period drama. Bridgerton reigns supreme atop their 2023 schedule.

With that in mind, we imagine that Netflix is going to be spending a lot of time over the next few weeks actively thinking and wondering about the best way to get the premiere date right. We tend to think that one of the first orders of business here will be looking at when production is complete, which could be either at the end of this year or early 2023 based on when it began earlier this year. From there, it’s all about finding the right window.

We don’t think that Netflix will be in a rush to get the show out there, even if that would be nice. Instead, our feeling is that they’ll wait to make sure they can potentially set some other records! It’s one of the reasons why we could easily see the streaming service decide to premiere season 3 when we get around to late May, the same period that they launched Stranger Things. That also gives them PLENTY of time to promote Penelope’s love story further. There’s already a lot of discussion around it!

