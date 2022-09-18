Is Big Brother 24 new tonight on CBS, delayed again by NFL?

Is Big Brother 24 new tonight on CBS? Or, are we about to see the presence of NFL games find a way to push the show back once more?

Well, the news that we’ve got within this piece is, to the surprise of no one, once again bittersweet. The good news is that there will, in fact, be another episode tonight. However, you’ve got to wait a little while longer in order to see it. The plan for now is for the next new episode to air at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, and it could be later depending on whether or not there are any significant overruns brought on by the events of the day. On the West Coast, of course, the show will be on at the standard time.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any other Big Brother 24 updates? Then go ahead and visit the link here right now!

So what are you going to see during the episode tonight? Let’s just say that this could be a more eventful installment than we’re really used to. Over the course of the hour you’re going to have a chance to see the nominations plus the Power of Veto Competition. This is in part a consequence of there being no show on Wednesday and with that, we’re going to have a chance to see a ton crammed in tonight. (Granted, there isn’t that much strategy talk outside of the competitions — consider that a consequence of just what’s going on with only four people left in the game.)

The next episode following tonight will be the final four eviction on Thursday and from there, we’ll lead into the finale that is set for Sunday night. As of right now, we think it’s either Taylor or Monte’s game to lose. They each seem to have done the best job both in the game itself and with the jury. We’re not sure that Turner’s following-power strategy is really all that great if the goal is to win the game.

What do you most want to see on tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







