Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 9/18?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We already know that we’d very-much love to get more commentary in a handful of hours. It’s largely a question of whether or not we have a chance to see it.

Well, here is where we do have to deliver the unfortunate news: There isn’t anything more coming tonight and instead, we’re going to be waiting for a little while longer to see what’s next. Suffice it to say, we’re pretty frustrated by this hiatus given that we already had one not that long ago and now, we’re stuck dealing with another. What gives there? Maybe it’s tied to Oliver and some of his staff being at the Emmys earlier in the week.

Regardless of the reasoning for said hiatus, the fact remains that we’re on one and we’ll be waiting for a little while longer to see what’s next. Rest assured, though, that we are not at the end of the season, and we are going to have an opportunity to see more good stuff. The problem just comes down to having to sit around and wait in order to get it.

What we do at least hope is that moving forward, we get a chance to see a main segment that is a little more impactful than the takedown of the Law & Order franchise from the week before, potentially one of the weaker segments this year. It had nothing to do with the validity of the points, but rather the idea that most informed viewers are probably informed already that the presentation of the franchise is an ideal and not the reality. (Still, it did lead to some awkward humor with Oliver being at the Emmys the same night as Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni — there were also at least a few things about the franchise behind the scenes that we didn’t know beforehand.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Last Week Tonight right now

What do you most want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it returns to air?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







