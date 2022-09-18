Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We know there is a ton to look forward to with this show. This season is going to be sprawling, epic, and from the very beginning crazy. After all, remember for a moment here that this is a show that likes to push the envelope and deliver one big twist after the next. Based on what we keep hearing from the cast and producers of this show, the story is going really hit the ground running! We 100% hope that you’re prepared.

Now that we’ve said all of that, we suppose that we should go ahead and share the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. Instead, we’re going to be stuck waiting for a while to see what’s next. How long are we talking? Think in terms of just under two months…

So how can you tide yourself over from now until November 13? Now that we’re starting to get into the home stretch, we tend to think the promotion by Paramount is going to start to be next-level. After all, why wouldn’t they want that? They want to make sure that people watch and that the series has a chance to shatter some more records. The best way for that to happen is to give it a promotional blitz like no other.

Prepare for some trailers, sure, but beyond just that there will also be cast interviews, behind-the-scenes videos, photos, posters, and also probably some stuff connecting this show to the upcoming prequel 1923, which is poised to air in December. It’s just another way to expand the Dutton family story.

