City on a Hill season 3 episode 8 spoilers: The big finale!

As you get yourselves prepared for City on a Hill season 3 episode 8 on Showtime next week, there are a LOT of different things we can say. So where do we start things off here? Well, by saying that this is the end of the road. “Whipping Post” is the title for this episode, and this is one that could feature a lot of legal drama from start to finish. Think in terms of potential settlements, family conflicts, and a trial looming on the horizon. We’re nervous for a lot of characters — heck, we’re nervous for the long-term future of the series!

Remember that for the time being, the premium-cable network has not announced whether or not we’re going to be getting a season 4. We’re cautiously optimistic, mostly because a network like this isn’t one to cancel a long-term series. They did that with Ray Donovan and on the other side of that, there was so much backlash that they ended up bringing it back for a revival movie on the other side. We think that a show like this, especially on a pay-cable station, deserves to get some sort of fitting end. We’ll just have to see whether or not we fully get it here.

Below, you can check out the full City on a Hill season 3 episode 8 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

As Decourcy prepares to take Sinclair Dryden to trial, despite pushback from the Suffolk County DA, Jackie tracks down a key witness. Siobhan reaches a settlement on behalf of the Mendoza family, but her moment in the spotlight is cut short. Caysen is offered a second chance by a loved one. Reckoning with the rifts in her own family, Jenny meets her long-lost half-brother. Season finale.

