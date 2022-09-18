Is Max Thieriot leaving SEAL Team? The future of Clay Spenser

Is Max Thieriot leaving SEAL Team following the events of the season 6 premiere? We know that there have been concerns about his future for a while.

What’s the reason behind that? Well, it’s pretty darn simple: The trailer for the new season showed that Clay Spenser was going to be hospitalized following the ambush in the season 5 finale. That’s without even mentioning the fact that Max has a new CBS show in Fire Country that will take a good bit of his time. We are worried about his long-term future but for now, here’s what we can tell you: It doesn’t seem as though Clay is going anywhere.

In our interview with showrunner Spencer Hudnut leading up to the premiere, he strongly suggested that there is a long-term storyline coming for Clay this season, and that Max deserves a great deal of credit for finding a way in order to ensure that he could juggle both shows for now.

Of course, it IS fair to say that Clay’s story moving forward will be very-much different from what we’ve seen in the past. We don’t want to spoil too much here for those who haven’t seen the premiere, but by the end of the episode you’ll see a pretty dramatic twist for the character. You’ll understand immediately with this that he will have a different sort of storyline this season, and that means not always being around the rest of Bravo Team. Yet, it is a way for him to remain a part of the show while also still giving the show flexibility for the times when Max was unavailable.

As for the future of Thieriot beyond season 6, that remains to be seen … but you could say that about the bulk of the cast! This is a long season and it’s hard to say what is going to happen from here on out.

