Cobra Kai season 6: Would it connect to new Karate Kid movie?

We recognize that there is no official Cobra Kai season 6 renewal at present over at Netflix, but we remain optimistic. How can we not? The karate comedy has proven to be very-much fantastic, and it even redeemed some of the more controversial Karate Kid movies like Part III.

With all of this in mind, we imagine that there were a lot of surprised people out there when the news came out that Sony is eyeing a new Karate Kid movie for 2024. What in the world will that be, and is it tied to what executive producers Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald have been doing with their own story?

Well, we don’t have great news on the subject as of right now. In a new post on Twitter, Hurwitz had the following to say about the just-announced movie:

The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.

After hearing this, our response is fairly simple: What’s the point of a movie, then? Doing a separate Karate Kid movie at this point seems to ignore the legacy that is already there, and we’re not sure what value there would be in getting a separate audience somewhere else. This also feels similar to what Sony is doing with the Spider-Man world, allowing the main character to be in the MCU while creating all of these bizarre spin-offs that are their own thing and not as connected as they should be to anything. We’d rather just wait for Cobra Kai to end and use at least some of its actors as a template for something more. This show is beloved; why not take advantage?

What do you think about a new Karate Kid movie being seemingly separate from Cobra Kai?

