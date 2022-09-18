His Dark Materials season 3 premiere date: Hope for more soon?

We know that the wait for His Dark Materials season 3 has been long for many reasons, whether it be the global health crisis or a lengthy post-production window. However, we like to imagine that we’re approaching the light at the end of the tunnel, and with that could potentially come some more insight.

There is some evidence out there that we could be getting a larger dose of insight soon. Just consider the evidence? First and foremost, there was a discussion at the Edinburgh TV Festival not that long ago, and HBO has yet to send out any indication stateside that the Philip Pullman adaptation is coming next year. That means there’s hope for the end of this year, and we do think BBC One could announce something for the UK soon. We tend to think British television will get the jump on the final season, largely because that’s what we’ve seen in the past … and we know that they are rather notorious for announcing things either at the last minute or relatively close to it. We gotta be prepared for something similar here.

If we get a premiere date in December, honestly we’d be more than fine with that … though we wonder if either network would want to air the show over the holidays, given that Christmas does fall on a Sunday this year.

Whenever a date IS revealed, we do think we’ll get some other teases including a trailer, a logline, and maybe a better overall sense of how the trilogy is going to conclude. While three seasons is a pretty short shelf life for a lot of shows out there, we’re not altogether bitter. A lot of shows don’t make it this far, especially in the fantasy genre!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to His Dark Materials right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to His Dark Materials season 3 right now?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







