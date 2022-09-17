50 Cent – Starz deal expires; BMF season 2, Power-verse impact

There’s some big news breaking this weekend from the world of Starz, and it is tied to one of their most influential producers ever.

According to a report from Deadline, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has allowed his deal at the premium-cable network to expire, which means that moving forward, he is in some ways a free agent for future television productions. We know that the hip-hop artist turned TV mogul has had his fair share of feuds with the network over the years, but he’s also had a great deal of success. The entire Power franchise has been nothing short of insanely profitable, and he’s also got BMF season 2 coming there down the road.

The first thing that we should note is that moving forward, 50’s deal expiring will most likely not have a huge impact on the Power world. Since those shows are already set up at Starz, it would be unusual for them to suddenly navigate elsewhere. This feels similar to when Shonda Rhimes left ABC for Netflix; Grey’s Anatomy didn’t suddenly move off the network. Heck, Courtney Kemp left Starz not that long ago for Netflix and the Power universe stayed there after the fact.

What the Starz deal expiring largely means is that in the weeks/months to come, Jackson could choose to sign a new deal elsewhere to develop new projects, and it’s one that will likely be worth a substantial amount of money. He’s got a proven model of success with a number of shows across several networks, and we tend to imagine that there are plenty of suitors out there. Even when he did publicly fight with Starz, it generated headlines — isn’t that the sort of thing that a lot of people want?

