The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 3 spoilers: ‘The Price’

Following this week’s new episode, do you want to get a sense of what lies ahead on The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 3? Next week you’re going to see a story titled “The Price,” and inevitably this is one that is going to bring to the table high stakes, political negotiations, and the sort of pressure that existed on women in this particular era.

Remember that for many centuries, there was a near-constant pressure on women to produce heirs; it was unfairly tied to their value, and we certainly saw some of the most horrific examples come with this courtesy of King Henry VIII. While The Serpent Queen may be a different story, there are historically echoes of that within this particular series for Catherine. Of course, beyond just that there are relationship-based stories and plenty of political posturing.

For a few more details all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 3 synopsis:

Prince Henri returns from war with a new mistress, Filippa, and a baby. Catherine resorts to extreme measures to produce an heir.

Because we are still so early on in the season, we don’t think we’re at the point yet where we can start making any sort of broad-strokes assumptions about what’s going to be coming on the series from here. Instead, we’re willing to see just where this story takes us, but our hope is that political turmoil is front and center for all of it. Starz has done a great job over the years of making a lot of their historical dramas be supremely character-focused, and of course we don’t want that to change at any point in the near future.

