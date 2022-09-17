CSI: Vegas season 2 spoilers: Marg Helgenberger on big return

When CSI: Vegas season 2 premieres on CBS on September 29, there will be a big dose of nostalgia early on. After all, Marg Helgenberger is back!

For those of you who love the flagship CSI, it’s going to be a return to see Catherine Willows back in this world. Sure, there may be some sad over the departures of Grissom and Sara but from this vantage point, we’re just happy that someone from the original show is still around. Of course, there are still some other big questions, with the biggest one being why Catherine would be back at this time. What draws her back into this world after so much time away?

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider on the subject, here is some of what Helgenberger had to say on the subject:

That was a big question I had: Why would Catherine return after all these years in a job that’s hard? I brought my idea to [executive producer Jason Tracey], and he had already thought of how to bring her back in, so we married our two ideas.

Mine involved Catherine having a scholarship program and a young woman she’d cherry-picked to bring into the CSI fold. One of the things I’m most proud of about what CSI accomplished in its long run was the impact it had on women going into the field of forensic science.

Catherine’s return will have a good bit to do with both a casino and her father, so there is some backstory baked into her big return. We would imagine that the new season will be somewhat similar to season 1 in terms of the format. There will be some individual cases, but also things to keep you excited in the long-term.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on CSI: Vegas right now

What do you most want to see from Catherine Willows moving into CSI: Vegas season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back! there are other updates coming that you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







