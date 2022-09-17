Magnum PI season 5: First two episode titles revealed!

Who knew we’d get so much good Magnum PI season 5 episode title news this weekend! That is exactly where we are today, as we can hand out some news for not just the premiere, but what is coming immediately after the fact.

So where do we start here? How about with the title for the premiere? Per the writers’ room official Twitter, the name of the first episode back (and presumably, the first one to film — though episodes do sometimes shoot out of order) is titled “The Passenger.” Maybe this is just our own projection, but we like to think of it as a passenger of the red Ferrari. If Magnum is driving, does this make Higgins the passenger? We’re probably 100% off-base with all of this, but that does not make it any less fun!

We should also note that showrunner Eric Guggenheim wrote the premiere episode, and that is a fairly regular occasion for most scripted shows. In the case of Magnum PI, Guggenheim has either written or co-written every premiere episode so far in the show’s run. Director Bryan Spicer, meanwhile, helmed the season 2, season 3, and season 4 premiere. (He did also direct select episodes of season 1.) Having so much familiarity behind the scenes should help the show get off to a great start, especially since the show is airing on a new network and with that probably comes a certain element of change.

So what’s going to happen story-wise within this episode? You could be waiting for a while to get news on that.

As for the second episode (written by another familiar face in Gene Hong and directed by Spicer), the title here is “The Breaking Point” — doesn’t that sound intense? We’ve joked for a while that the majority of this show’s titles sound like they could be action movies, and that certainly fits the bill here. We would imagine that it will be tied to either the case of the week or the overall theme of the hour, but we’ll see of course when we get closer…

For now, remember that the Magnum PI season 5 premiere is slated to air on NBC at midseason, which should be within the first few months of 2023.

Related – Did you see that the Magnum PI cast has officially reunited?

What are you excited to see from the first two episodes of Magnum PI season 5?

Meanwhile, what do you think about the title? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







