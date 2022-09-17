Big Sky season 3 premiere spoilers: Is there any sort of time jump?

We’ve known for a while that the Big Sky season 3 premiere is coming to ABC on September 21 and yet, the network was initially shy to give many more details. A lot of this is similar to the strategy they’ve employed with this show in the past, where they’ve been a little more secretive than with some of their other programs.

With that being said, why even be so secretive here? Ultimately, the great thing about the premiere is that it’s not that dependent on anything that you saw in season 2. This is largely a new era for the show, hence the network referring to it as Big Sky: Deadly Trails. There is a new mystery and new characters, and that’s one of the biggest marketing pushes that we’ve seen the past couple of months. ABC is hoping new viewers get on board thanks to the likes of Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire, who each have their own fan followings that they can bring to the series.

Now, let’s focus in further on the premiere. ABC has finally given us an official synopsis for the episode, and we suggest you take a look below:

“Do You Love An Apple” – It’s been a few months of relative peace in Helena, but all that’s about to change when Sunny Barnes and her family set up Sunny Day Excursions just outside of town. From the moment they arrive, things begin to go awry, with Cassie being called in to investigate a missing backpacker and the new sheriff in town, Beau, partnering up with Jenny to track down a murderer on the loose. A mountainous mystery begins to unravel for Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt on the season premiere of “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Odds are, this premiere will set in motion another batch of surprising events. Go ahead and prepare accordingly…

