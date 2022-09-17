Severance season 2 premiere date: More chatter soon?

There is going to be enthusiasm around a Severance season 2 premiere date for the rest of the year and honestly, there should be. Just remember what we’ve had a chance to see so far! We are talking about one of the best shows of the past twelve months, let alone one that managed to create a whole cavalcade of fan theories and other fun discussions all over the internet.

With that in mind, we do we think the enthusiasm is only going to escalate through the rest of the year? Absolutely, and the next couple of weeks may be the quietest period in the whole process.

Come this time next month, there could be more chatter around the Adam Scott series than there’s been in a while. Why? Consider this: Production is going to be kicking off before too long, and the story has been written and worked on for many months on end already. This is a show that 100% has taken its time so far, with the reasoning for that being quite simple: The producers realize the expectations that are out there. They won’t rush this until the end product is what everyone wants.

We’ve said for a while that a spring or summer premiere date for season 2 makes the most sense but with that being said, things could always change. The situation going on with Ted Lasso, another big show at Apple, is proof of that. They streaming service / the studio has allowed production to take longer than expected, largely so that things can be perfected in terms of the story. This could be something that happens here and there with other shows, even though we realize that it’s far from ideal since you want to have a good window as to when a given show is coming back.

