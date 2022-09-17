Magnum PI season 5 update: The cast is back together!

For everyone out there stoked to get some great news before the start of Magnum PI season 5 production, we’ve got you.

In some posts on Zachary Knighton’s Instagram Stories today, you can clearly see Jay Hernandez, Zachary Knighton, Perdita Weeks, and Stephen Hill all seemingly celebrating the birthday of their co-star Betsy Phillips, who plays Suzy on the show and is also married to Knighton in real life. There’s a lot of joy in the short video that we’ve seen, and absolutely that makes us excited!

Also, if you ever needed more evidence that the show’s cast are all friends in real life, this is it. They’ve spent so much time working together that it only makes sense they would be. It may be a small thing, but this is the sort of stuff that gets us all the more excited to see everyone making new episodes all over again.

Remember that production for season 5 is set to formally kick off on Monday, and the plan is for NBC to air their new acquisition at some point in the winter or spring of 2023. We’re sure that there will be more news on that before too long; as a matter of fact, we expect something over the course of the next week at least about filming getting underway! Given how much work was put in to saving this show from cancellation, we do personally tend to believe that there’s going to be some real enthusiasm from the show in everyone involved once cameras are rolling again. Filming will run until at least March; remember that the show was renewed for both a season 5 AND season 6, which means we’ve got at least 20 episodes overall to be excited about moving forward.

So while we wait for more glorious news to come out, let’s just all sit back and smile, knowing that a longtime favorite is about to make its way back on television again.

