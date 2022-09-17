Outlander season 7 premiere date: The current perspective

Is it feasible at all to imagine an Outlander season 7 premiere date at some point in the winter or spring? For the time being, we certainly think that this is a fascinating subject to dive into, thanks mostly to the current information that we have.

By this, we’re referring mostly to the news via Sam Heughan that the production has reached its halfway point! That is notable for a number of different reasons, with the biggest one being that this 16-episode season is naturally going to be split in half when it eventually airs on Starz. With that in mind, in theory the network could choose to give us the first half of the season in the spring, have a long hiatus, and then come back in late 2023 or early 2024 with the rest.

So does a spring 2023 start really make sense for the first half of season 7? We tend to think so, given that this gives them six months, give or take, to apply polish and perfect some of these stories. That is more than enough time. It’d also allow Starz to clear a little bit of their schedule given that there are other shows, including Power Book II: Ghost, Hightown, and Heels, that have been done with production for months and have yet to receive a premiere date. This window is also similar enough to what we saw for season 6 that viewers would expect it around this time.

One other benefit for the first half airing in this window? Think of the possibilities for us when it comes to content later this year! It’s possible in theory that we could get a teaser of some sorts circa December, and that would give us one more thing to also look forward to. Remember, we also have more of Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish’s Men in Kilts — while that is not a formal part of the Outlander universe, we like to think of it as within the extended family.

What do you most want to see when it comes to an Outlander season 7 premiere date on Starz?

