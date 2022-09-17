Dynasty season 6: Why was it canceled at The CW?

With tonight serving as the series finale, it does feel like now is the perfect time to pose the following: Why aren’t we getting a Dynasty season 6 at The CW?

If you did happen to miss the news for whatever reason earlier this year, we should go ahead and break it to you now: The network canceled the Elizabeth Gillies reboot earlier this year. The show was one of many casualties in what was a startling decision by the network to cut out a significant chunk of their programming. It was in anticipation of a lot of the network being solid to Nexstar Media Group, who will be looking to age up a lot of the shows to better suit The CW’s average demographic.

While it’s a bummer to see Dynasty go, we are also going to be honest here when we say that in some ways, it is a miracle that this show lasted as long as it did. We are talking about a series that never generated good ratings and yet, it almost always found a way to survive. We remain curious and/or fascinated as to how that happened, but the show’s international performance and streaming rights had to be huge factors.

Now, the unfortunate news for those of you hoping that a season 6 could pop up elsewhere: Don’t count on it. The ratings just aren’t good enough for another network or service to jump on board. Hopefully, we’ll just have another chance to see this cast and crew again doing something else down the road. Also, be grateful! Five seasons is a really long time for ANY show to stay on the sir when you think about it…

