Ghosts season 2 trailer: The story of Sam & Jay’s B&B

The premiere of Ghosts season 2 is coming to CBS when we get around to Thursday, September 29, but we’ve got something fun to dive into a little bit early!

If you look below, you can take a new look at the extended season 2 trailer, one that makes it clear that Sam and Jay are moving forward with opening the B&B, despite the fact that Woodstone Manor is of course occupied by a number of bygone spirits. Why do this? The answer is simple: They need to not starve. The bluntness of this comment is one of many things that is worth a laugh in this preview, which features a new evolution to the overall story.

With the B&B opening up, one of the truly-fun things about season 2 will be seeing more guests rotate in and out of this world. We know some of the central ghosts so well already that it allows the writers more opportunity to play around with the medium, while exploring what these characters are still holding onto. Ghosts is a genuinely funny show, but the American version still does a great job playing within the concept of the afterlife, from regrets to the world you leave behind.

Obviously, the expectations are going to be high for this batch of episodes and we don’t think that anyone is going to be altogether surprised about that. The first season proved to be such a wonderful surprise; CBS took a big swing on this show, which doesn’t fit into their traditional model for how they do comedies. It’s fair to say that it paid off, now? There’s so much heart and love put into these episodes, and we are more than curious to see what lies ahead.

