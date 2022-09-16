The Boys season 4: Antony Starr tease & spin-off news

With The Boys season 4 in production now, of course there’s a lot to be excited about for the entire cast and crew.

Yet, for the sake of this article, let’s have a chat about Homelander — or, to be specific, the fact that Antony Starr is now sporting signature blonde hair again. You can see the image below courtesy of the show’s official Twitter, alongside the exceptional caption of “it’s Homelandin time.”

Do you want to see our full review now for The Boys season 3 finale? If so, go ahead and watch below! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other news.

When we think about what the story is going to be for Starr moving into the new season, of course we are 100% concerned. Homelander managed to completely upset the balance of power at Vought in season 3 and is now, more or less, the guy running things. Don’t you think he is going to cause some more problems as a result of that? From our vantage point, that feels inevitable. We’re anticipating that through this upcoming season we will see him try to destroy Starlight and The Boys (who she’s now with) more than ever, while also doing what he can to “be there” for his son. There’s a real danger that he’s going to corrupt Ryan in a significant way, and it does feel like in general we’ll see more of him than we have in the past.

As for some other news…

We’re happy to report that production is now wrapping on The Boys spin-off Gen V! That has been going on for a good while now, but there is no clear indicator as to when the college-set show is going to premiere. We figure that it will be at some point in 2023, given that it (just like the original) probably is going to need to go through a reasonable amount of post-production work first.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys, including more premiere date hopes

What do you want to see from Homelander moving into The Boys season 4?

Share right now in the attached comments, and come back around for other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







