Chicago PD season 10 episode 2 spoilers: Is Halstead still around?

When it comes to Chicago PD season 10 this fall, we’ll admit that we are a little bit distracted. When the dust settles, it’s hard not to be!

What’s our biggest issue here? As so many of you know, it comes down to the exit of Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead. The news of his departure’s been out there for a while and even still, not that much has been made of the finer details. It’s hard to digest; there are other fantastic actors on the show, but the social-media trends and public outcry tell you all you needs to know here. Jay was one of the good eggs, and there are still few details about how the character will be written out.

What we can at least give you now is a better sense that he will be around still for the September 28 hour titled “The Real You.”

Below, you can see the full Chicago PD season 10 episode 2 synopsis with more insight all about it:

09/28/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a convicted murderer hijacks a prison van, the team scrambles to find him and the abducted prison guard before it’s too late. Burgess questions Ruzek’s motives in a case, creating tension between the two.

The further that we dive into this season, the more worried we’re inevitably going to become for Jay, even if we know there are a lot of other storylines going on. As a bit of a side note, when is there not tension between Ruzek and Burgess? We still root for these two to someday figure it out, but the roadblocks that these two face are almost constant; it’s hard to know for sure when they’ll actually be able to overcome them.

