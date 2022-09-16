The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Widow’ details

With The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 3 set to arrive on Hulu next week, we’re getting a slightly better sense of what’s ahead.

Based on the ending of episode 2, one thing does already feel quite clear: War is going to be a focal point for much of the story. In one corner, you are going to have none other than June Osborne. Meanwhile, in the other you have Serena. The latter spent most of her time in the second part of the premiere staging an enormous funeral event for Fred Waterford, one that she clearly used in order to spread the influence of Gilead. She’s trying to fashion herself as some sort of influential figure on a global scale, and we unfortunately know that it is working on some level.

The title for episode 3 is “Widow” and based on that alone, we have a feeling that Serena’s machinations could be a big part of what lies ahead. For more insight on that, check out the full synopsis below:

June and Moira join a rebel outpost. As a pregnant widow, Serena tries to restore her status. Aunt Lydia questions her strict methods of dealing with Handmaids.

Why would Lydia start to question that? It could be a result of what happened to Esther and Janine, where the former clearly tried to take both of their lives rather than continue to see them suffer. If this episode even brings about the slightest change for Ann Dowd’s character, of course we do wonder what it could mean for the rest of the season! The last thing that we want is to see some of these handmaids trapped in Gilead and suffering forever.

