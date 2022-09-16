Hightown season 3 premiere date: The long wait continues?

If you’ve been chomping at the bit for a while now to get more news on a Hightown season 3 premiere date, consider yourselves one of many. The Starz show has been done with production for a little while and now, it’s just in the midst of that oh-so-unfortunate waiting game where we are stuck having to wait and see what the network decides to do.

Why haven’t they unveiled anything so far? The answer to that is actually pretty simple: They have no real reason to! The network may be waiting for a while here simply because they can, and there is no real reason that they have to hurry things along. They have Power Book III: Raising Kanan on the air right now and beyond just that, they’ve already got The Serpent Queen, The BMF Documentary, and potentially Power Book II: Ghost. Then, add to this the likes of Heels, Power Book IV: Force, Outlander, and more over the next several months. The network’s programming lineup is pretty darn stacked.

So yea, we can’t sit here and guarantee that we’ll get further news on season 3 at some point this month. If there’s any show on Starz we expect premiere-date news on soon, it is probably Ghost based mostly on the fact that Raising Kanan is currently on the air. For everything else, we may have to wait a little bit.

Here is what we DO want for Hightown — in return for forcing us all to sit through an incredibly-long wait, is it too much to ask for some sort of official trailer to go along with the date? We’re going to continue rooting for Jackie, even if we recognize that she’s gone through a lot already.

