Blue Bloods season 13: Where is the first promo?

We know that the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere is coming to CBS on Friday, October 7, and we’re desperate for news as soon as possible.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and pose the next question that we desperately want to know: Where in the world is the first promo? What are the folks at the network waiting for?

Obviously, we can’t say that we’ve been expecting something substantial when it comes to a trailer of even a 30-second promo. Over the years, Blue Bloods never really gets some big promotional bonanza. We’ll be happy to just have something beyond just footage of a family dinner and also some isolated line from Frank — that’s what we get more often than not.

Worse-case scenario, we suppose that we could say that a promo could surface come September 30, one week before the premiere. We think we’ll get at least something before then, but CBS is focused right now on promoting the stuff that is coming up soon — think next week! There is more time to show us stuff from the Reagans.

In the event that you haven’t seen the full synopsis for the premiere as of yet, go ahead and take a look below:

“Keeping the Faith” – The job takes a dangerous turn for the Reagans when Eddie and Jamie deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny and Baez. Also, Frank and his friend, Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach), go on a mission to avail themselves to an unfiltered look at the city; and Erin is presented with a surprising offer by her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), regarding her run for District Attorney, on the season 13 premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stacy Keach returns as Archbishop Kearns, Will Hochman guest stars as Joe Hill and Peter Hermann guest stars as Erin’s ex-husband Jack Boyle.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you think we’re going to be seeing in a Blue Bloods season 13 promo?

Is there anything that you want to see included in it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other insight. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







