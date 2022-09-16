Succession season 4 premiere date talk; another overseas shoot

Just in case you needed more evidence that a Succession season 4 premiere date is still a good ways in the distance, we’ve got more news on it now!

While filming for the HBO epic has been going on for a good while now, we recognize fully that there’s a long ways to go, and for a number of different reasons. We’re only two and a half months in at this point, and when you are talking about a show this massive in scale, that’s really just scratching the surface of what’s coming up.

Then, you also have the reality of an overseas shoot, which is going to take a good bit of time in its own right. While there have apparently been rumors that filming will take place in Norway at some point, show creator Jesse Armstrong would neither confirm nor deny that in a new interview with Deadline:

“I think I could tell you everything that’s gonna happen, but it will only make it worse when you watch it … So we’ll keep all our surprises, uh, we’re obviously shooting abroad, we’re working on a broad canvas, I won’t get into what we’re going to do.”

In the past, we’ve said that the most-likely premiere window for season 4 is in the spring and we’ll 100% stick to that. HBO wants to have the show eligible in some form for the upcoming 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards, so we don’t think that they’re going to deviate too much from that plan. If the show is in the running, it needs to be back on before we get around to the end of May.

