Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Will it be delayed to 2023?

At this point in our discussions about a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date, it feels like it’s time to face a sad possibility. We’ve been hoping for a long time that the show would be out on Apple TV+ this fall, largely because that’s what stories have suggested for most of the year.

However, it is looking more and more like the tide may be starting to change. If you did not see our story yesterday, season 3 production has been plagued by a number of different issues, whether it be complications with filming locations, rewrites, or the perfectionist nature of star / executive producer Jason Sudeikis. We think a lot of the latter stems from the idea that this could be the final season, and there is such a documented history of shows disappointing fans in the home stretch. We get him not wanting this to be one of those shows, but there are consequences to that, with a lengthy delay being one of the most obvious ones right now.

Given that Apple does tend to release their premiere dates for most of their shows at least a couple of months in advance, it is very well possible that we could be waiting now until the new year to see what’s next for AFC Richmond. Remember for a moment here that the streaming service may not want to start off the third season amidst the holidays, and that could be another consideration here.

When it comes to Emmy consideration, very little of this will have an impact. So long as the show premieres by the end of May, it’ll be eligible for the 2023 show … not that this is our major concern. We’re sure that the series will be worthwhile no matter when it airs, but it’s feeling more and more like a painful wait is ahead of us.

