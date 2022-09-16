SEAL Team season 6 spoilers: Max Thieriot on Clay’s role, new gig

There are few people as busy within the world of television right now as Max Thieriot. Just look at everything that he’s got on the docket right now! In addition to starring as Clay Spenser on season 6 of SEAL Team, he also has a new drama coming to CBS in Fire Country.

Because the two shows come from the same studio, it was a little easier for the actor to balance out both projects than it would have been for others in this situation. It’s also important to note that he loves playing Clay. In a recent interview, showrunner Spencer Hudnut told us that Max deserves most of the credit for making his schedule work out, and there is some sort of plan in place here for us to see a good bit of Clay in season 6. Remember that he does remain a series regular on the military drama.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline while promoting his Fire Country gig, Thieriot did his best to explain how things were able to work out:

“It’s obviously a juggle, but thankfully, we started SEAL Team season six before we started shooting episode two of Fire Country, so I was able to work it right into the gap in between … It’s been crazy, but life’s crazy. I got a couple of kids to throw in there and moving around up to Vancouver to shoot a TV show. But I’m young, and I can keep up. I like staying busy, so it works for me.”

So what is happening to Clay this season?

If you’ve seen some promos already, then you know the character does get injured in the aftermath of the season 5 cliffhanger. However, does he end up losing his life? That’s the big mystery right now. Even if he does end up separate from Bravo for some big chunk of time, remember that there are going to be more stories left to tell with this character. The writers definitely don’t seem like they will be done with him no matter what.

What do you most want to see with Clay moving into SEAL Team season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

