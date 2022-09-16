Magnum PI season 5 filming: Is everything set in Hawaii?

Can you believe that we’re just one weekend away from the start of Magnum PI season 5 filming? There is no denying that this has been a long road to get here, from the efforts to save the show to the relatively quiet period over the past couple of months.

Yet, we are super-pleased to say that we are ALMOST at the end of it! Some cast members are descending upon Hawaii now as they all get set to start production early next week, and we’re hoping to get some more behind-the-scenes teases very soon.

Remember that while this is a job of so much of the cast and crew, they are also a family. With that, there is something joyous that will come from them all getting back together again. Many of these people have not seen each other in months! Now, they get to spend time together making a thoroughly entertaining TV show until at least we get around to March. At that point, we’ll have to see what the long-term future holds.

While there is no confirmed info out there about the upcoming premiere, it’s fair to say the show will most likely hit the ground running. So much effort was put into getting the show to launch at NBC that we more than expect it to be a celebration of what you love. There’s going to be some action for sure, but that could also be paired with some humor, a little romance, and also some dramatic, character-specific moments. Very few shows bring so many genres to the table while having all of them feel believable.

There is still no premiere date but for now, it’s probably fair to assume it will launch at some point from January through March. NBC should want to get this on their standard TV season, right?

