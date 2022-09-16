Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: More hype during filming

For everyone out there excited to see Yellowjackets season 2 over on Showtime, let’s go ahead and give out more reasons to be. This is a show that is planning on delivering a LOT of good moving forward, and that includes big surprises, twists, turns, and reveals in the flashbacks.

It would absolutely be nice to have a specific premiere date, but it feels clear that the network is keeping that under wraps for now. Could that change at some point over the next few months? We sure hope so, but we don’t want to get our hopes up too much. (For now, we’re still projecting a late winter or early spring start for the show.)

So while you wait for more info from the premium-cable network, let’s go ahead and share another reason to be excited per Christina Ricci. She delivered a pretty fantastic performance for season 1 and based on what we’re hearing now, there’s even more stuff coming moving into season 2. Just check out what she had to say per The Hollywood Reporter at a recent Emmy nominee event:

“I mean I just think the character [is] so fun, Misty is so fun, and to see her in different scenarios and explore it more deeply, her psyche, I think is fun. And you know I’ve seen the first two scripts now for season two, and they’re f—— crazy, and it’s going to be better than season one. From reading it I was like ‘Oh my god. This is going to be insane.’ So I’m pretty excited.”

No matter when the show is back, we think it’s fair to bank on some great Misty content almost right away. If you were Showtime, after all, why shy away from any of that? There’s no reason to dodge some potential greatness when it is right in front of you.

