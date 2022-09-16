NCIS season 20 premiere: Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen tease

Are you ready for the NCIS season 20 premiere? Well, go ahead and know that new episodes are starting on Monday, and there’s a lot to be excited about!

It’s clear already that the upcoming premiere does have the immense challenge of trying to achieve a number of different things in a fairly short period of time. Take, for example, featuring a big crossover with NCIS: Hawaii while also continuing the story of the Raven and reminding us that there is going to be more great stuff ahead for Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight. There’s a ton to be excited for here!

If you have not had a chance yet to see our NCIS season 19 finale review, then go ahead and do that below! Once you do, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates moving into the premiere.

In a post on Wilmer Valderrama’s Instagram Stories, you can see a humorous little video of the actor and Brian Dietzen (Jimmy) each getting ready for the premiere in their own way. We don’t necessarily think that there’s anything that shocking or revelatory in here, but it’s a fun reminder that the cast is still having a good time working together. All things considered, that’s pretty darn necessary when you consider the sort of long hours that everyone puts into this.

The friendship between Jimmy and Torres has also been a really entertaining thing to watch over time, and we’ve got a good feeling that there are more highs, lows, and other chaotic moments coming for the two. They can lean on each other during some tough times, but also be a source of humor and levity. While the two are rather different in some ways, there’s enough common ground to make the friendship feel real.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the NCIS season 20 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







