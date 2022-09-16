Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Amazon finally offers tease!

There is no denying that Amazon is making you wait forever to see Jack Ryan season 3 premiere — so when’s the start date? Will they actually announce something soon?

We’ve thought for a while that the streaming service would do something to tie the show to their debut of Thursday Night Football, and they did do that yesterday. Of course, it’s probably not enough to make everyone out there happy.

In the video below, you can see John Krasinski, Michael Kelly, and Wendell Pierce sitting around and chatting about football — since they all are fans. In this, you learn what their favorite teams are, and that means that Kelly is a long-suffering Atlanta Falcons fan and we feel for him already. It’s also mentioned that season 3 is coming “soon” to Prime Video, though there is no specific date out there.

The first takeaway here from this post (the first one Amazon has posted on the show’s account in months) is that the streaming service does care about the NFL almost more than anything else that they have. It was football, after all, that caused the show to come out of its hibernation. With that being said, this is at least a sign that something more could be coming up when it comes to a premiere date before too long. We do think there’s a good chance that Jack Ryan returns before the end of the year, especially since it’s been almost three years already since the end of season 2. The third season also wrapped filming some time ago and since then, the cast and crew have been hard at work on the fourth and final season — though there is still hope for a spin-off on the other side.

Now, let’s cross our fingers and hope for more insight soon…

When do you think that a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date is actually going to be announced?

Thursday Night Football? Mission accepted. Chargers vs. Chiefs NOW on @PrimeVideo! pic.twitter.com/nMqLti1XtV — Jack Ryan (@JackRyanPV) September 15, 2022

