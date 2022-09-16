Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Who won the final four Veto?

Who won the final four Veto in the Big Brother 24 house? Obviously, this is the most important competition of the season in many respects. It determines the final three, and it gives one person a significant amount of power. Whoever wins this also has a significant feather in their cap for the jury.

First, a quick recap that overnight, Head of Household Taylor nominated Brittany and Turner for eviction. This is largely irrelevant, and it was symbolic mostly of the fact that these were the two who cast their votes last night, leading to the tie. Everyone knows that the Veto is the one who controls who gets evicted — unless Taylor wins, then she controls the person who votes. (Quick reminder: Even though Taylor seems to know that Brittany voted to evict her, she’s not playing an emotional game. We think she’d make sure Brittany stays until final three just because she’s easier to beat at the end.)

Typically, the final four Veto has a heavy memory component, so studying intently is the best way to ensure that you do really well in it.

Now, without further ado, let’s get to sharing the results. Monte win! That’s great news for his game, but probably means we aren’t going to get a lot of drama the next several days. He’s almost certainly going to evict Brittany unless he decides to go ahead and take a swipe at Turner, who is a bigger threat to win. The reason he won’t do that, though, is because if Turner stays, there’s a better chance that both Taylor and Turner would take him to final two. The odds are a little bit more in his favor with that in mind. For now, we think we’re charting towards a Taylor / Monte final two, which could be a pretty good showdown.

The remaining houseguests also did get the tiny table this morning. Isn’t that a big achievement?

