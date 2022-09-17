Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We certainly know that we’ve been waiting forever to get some more new episodes on the air. There have been so many parody-worthy events over the past several months and, unfortunately, we’ll never get to see the show’s interpretation of some of those. That’s just the way that things go during the hiatus!

Now, we have to come in with the bad news that there is no new episode tonight … again. We are very close at this point to the end of the hiatus but, unfortunately, we’re not there just yet. The premiere for season 48 is set to air in TWO weeks, so we do still have a little ways to go in order to get to that point.

So what can we say along the way? Well, let’s get a little bit into some recent news on the subject of the show. If you missed it, just a few days ago it was revealed that Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker are joining the show as new cast members / featured players (whatever you choose to call them). They are replacing the whopping seven cast members set to leave before the fall: Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Aristotle Athari, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Melissa Villasenor. Why not bring in seven new performers? The simple answer is money. Also, there’s really no need for a cast as big as what the show had last season. Some of that was due to a few cast members not appearing in every episode.

Now that we know the full roster of people coming on board, all we have to do is wait and see what sort of comedy we’re going to be getting the rest of the way. We’re sure that there will be some topical content and, beyond that, some sketches that the writers have been thinking about for most of the summer.

