Doctor Who spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Power of the Doctor’

Just in case you weren’t excited already for the final Doctor Who episode of the Jodie Whittaker era, here is another reason to be: We have the title!

According to a brand-new issue of Doctor Who Magazine, this epic, feature-length installment is known as “The Power of the Doctor.” We wonder already if that is due to her ability to regenerate; or, if that is tied in some way to the emotional impact that The Doctor has on everyone around her. This episode is meant to be a celebration for 100 years of the BBC in addition to Jodie’s exit, and we imagine that there will be a lot of fantastic content from start to finish here on multiple fronts. While we’re not sure how meta the story will be, we do think that Chris Chibnall will make this a celebration-of-sorts to television and the impact it can have. The same goes for The Doctor.

While there is no specific premiere date at the time of this writing, all signs do point towards this episode coming on at some point next month. This will be a part of a larger celebration on the BBC and once the special is over, we could be waiting for a while to see more Doctor Who.

What’s next? A celebration of the series’ 60th anniversary on the air, which is going to feature many returns including David Tennant and Catherine Tate. There’s a chance that we get some other surprises beyond that, but a lot of things have been left unannounced for a reason. We’re also going to have at some point the arrival of Ncuti Gatwa as the next Doctor, though his first appearance is being left intentionally vague.

