Fate: The Winx Saga season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following today’s big season 2 launch, can you expect a Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 renewal? Or, are we 100% at the end? Just like you would imagine, there are a few different elements to get into within this piece!

First and foremost, let’s start with where things currently stand: There is no season 3 renewal at the time of this writing. Should we be shocked by that? Probably not. Netflix is not one for early renewals with the vast majority of their shows, and we can’t say that our jaw is on the ground that they wouldn’t hand out one in advance here.

Do we think there’s a reasonably-good chance we’ll get one down the road? Sure. Fate: The Winx Saga has already shown to have a dedicated audience, and it helps dramatically that it stems from popular source material. We tend to think that overall, it has already set itself up to have a better chance of coming back than the vast majority of Netflix shows do at the time of the premiere.

Remember, though, that there are some thresholds that need to be met in order for more episodes to come, and that this isn’t 100% a slam dunk. First and foremost, season 2 needs to be watched by a number of viewers; beyond just that, they need to watch it from start to finish. Netflix wants to know that there is a real demand for more and that is why binge-watching is so important. Think back to their adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club for evidence of a show that was canceled simply because people didn’t binge it fast enough.

If there is a season 3 renewal over the next couple of months, we tend to think there’s at least a chance that season 3 could come in late 2023. It is, however, probably too early to say anything with 100% certainty.

