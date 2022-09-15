Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Alyssa blindside ahead? (day 72)

If you wanted tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode to be all about MESS, we imagine that you are going to get your wish in the end.

In just a matter of hours, Alyssa could potentially be blindsided and Turner is going to be 100% wicked for it … and we mean that in a good way. Remember that in the end, this show is meant for our entertainment! We don’t think that he’s forgotten that, even if this move could end up costing him a jury vote.

(Also, Alyssa really can’t be that mad about it since she’s also lying at the same time.)

Just a matter of minutes ago, Alyssa spoke to Turner to make it clear that Monte wouldn’t vote to keep her if it is a tie vote. Monte was pretty clear about it, while also saying that if Brittany had remained on the block this week, she would’ve been the one evicted instead. Alyssa then continued to suggest to Turner that she didn’t have Brittany’s vote, which is a plot that she’s been trying to get at least something out of sympathy. This time, she asked Turner to vote to save her since she didn’t want to go out because of them. Let Monte break the tie! He claimed that he would vote to keep her, which we 99% believe he doesn’t mean. His facial expression after one of the conversations earlier suggest that he’s totally going to vote her out.

Turner is a funny player in how he follows power. Siding with Kyle over Joseph at Dyre Fest was a weird move that made us super-angry at the time, but it has worked out for him. You can say that keeping Taylor, who is far closer to Monte than him, is also a little strange. Yet, we think Turner doesn’t want to give Monte a reason to vote him out at final four, and this is about him playing for security. As a Taylor fan, we’re glad that she’s staying — also, Alyssa’s terrible in comps. Her presence wouldn’t help him. His only hope would be that Monte doesn’t win final four Veto and someone votes him out instead of him.

Maybe Turner will tell Alyssa the truth before tonight; otherwise, there could at least be a partial blindside. We still think Alyssa knows he’s lying somewhere in hear heart, but we shall see.

Do you think Turner blindsiding Alyssa on Big Brother 24 is a bad move?

