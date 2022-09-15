Generation Gap season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the season 1 finale tonight on ABC, can you expect to see a Generation Gap season 2 renewal? Or, are we at the end for the game show?

Well, we should start off this piece by noting where things stand, at least for the time being: There is no renewal for the time being at the network. Does this mean that the show is 100% canceled? Far from it. With unscripted series and game shows, the network never hurries anything along — they have plenty of time to figure this out. Don’t be 100% shocked if this comedy, Kelly Ripa-hosted show doesn’t find out about its future until early next year.

In general, we would say that the ratings were so-so for the first season. It averaged a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which isn’t terrible for summer TV. It did, however, lose a chunk of total viewers over the past several episodes of the season. (It was preempted last week, and there is no word at present as to when or even if the next new episode will air.)

The #1 reason to keep Generation Gap around is fairly simple: It’s an easy show for the network to make. Game shows are reasonably inexpensive, even with a cash prize at the end, compared to a lot of scripted entities out there. Also, you can bank a lot of episodes in a fairly short period of time. The set is already built, so that’s a cost you don’t have to worry about. The most expensive part of the show is probably Ripa, but that’s often the case with these primetime shows hosted by a big name. You get them, and then the rest of the show more or less falls into place.

If a Generation Gap season 2 airs, be prepared to see it on in the summer of 2023.

