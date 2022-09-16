YOU season 4 premiere date: Is news coming very soon?

Are we about to get some news on a YOU season 4 premiere date? The more that we consider it, the more likely it feels!

After all, just go ahead and consider some of the variables here. Season 3 arrived on the streaming service some time ago and beyond that, season 4 recently wrapped filming and is now in the post-production process. All signs suggest that you could get some more news soon, but it’s mostly a matter of when.

Have you had a chance to see our full YOU season 3 finale review? If not, then all you have to do is watch below! After you’re done watching, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other insight moving forward.

If there is one date to watch at the moment, we’d argue that it’s Saturday, September 24 — this is when the streaming service is doing their big Tudum fan event, where you are going to see teases, reveals, and a lot of other fun stuff. There’s no guarantee that any premiere dates will be unveiled during the festivities, but the Penn Badgley drama feels like a strong possibility to be featured there. We’d be shocked if the show is not back at some point this fall, so why wait on handing out some more news? We do think it makes sense for Netflix to set the stage for the next phase of Joe’s journey.

If you need a quick refresher, season 3 ended with the death of Love, an event that forced Joe to take off from California and head to international waters. He was seen in Paris at the end of the season and moving forward, you can prepare to see him in the UK.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to YOU, including more insight on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to a YOU season 4 premiere date at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are some other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







