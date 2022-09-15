Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The biggest surprise of filming

Given all the attention it got earlier this week at the Emmys, it makes perfect sense for there to be talk surrounding a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date. It’d be delightful to get a date here pretty soon … but Apple does seem content with making us wait a little while longer.

After all, it DOES seem as though the show isn’t quite done with filming! Given that production has been ongoing for a little over six months as this point, that is a little bit surprising. Given that the comedy is only twelve episodes, there are a lot of people (ourselves included) who thought they’d be done by now. The biggest surprise associated with season 3 has to be the total length of production, but there could be some reasons for it.

Take, for starters, the Emmys themselves and the lead-up to it. We do think there have been some breaks in the action here and there to promote the show and travel. We also think the producers are taking their time behind the scenes here, knowing just how enormous all of the expectations are for this show to stick the landing. This does also give the cast even more of a chance to be wistful and reflect on this once-in-a-lifetime experience while they are working on it.

To get some other info all about that, go ahead and check out what Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca) had to say per British GQ while at the Emmys:

It saddens me a bit, because I think it’s probably the last one — I don’t know that, for sure…

Everyone DOES seem to be working on the show with that in mind; we suppose that it’s better to dive in, eyes wide open, than be disappointed down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Ted Lasso, including more talk on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







