Beyond the Edge canceled at CBS; no season 2 coming

For anyone out there who was hoping to see more of Beyond the Edge down the road at CBS, we come bearing bad news.

According to a report from Deadline, the celebrity-themed competition show, that featured elements of Survivor mixed with a format similar in ways to The Challenge, is not going to be coming back for another season. The ratings were fairly ho-hum during the first go-around despite airing after Survivor, and we think some of that was due to a relatively-dry premise and also a roster of stars that have appeared on other reality shows already.

What will CBS do instead on the reality front? Obviously they’ve got their big three of Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race, and we know that there is more of Tough as Nails down the line, as well. We also tend to think that The Challenge USA will be back despite a super-controversial finale, mostly because this is a great way to use familiar talent to get people excited. This is probably an easy and more affordable alternative to doing another season of Beyond the Edge with another crop of celebrities.

For whatever reason, what American television needs to remember is that casting familiar faces and throwing them in the jungle doesn’t lead to ratings. There have been multiple failed attempts to adapt I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here, and now we’ve also had this. Everyone involved should probably just at the writing on the wall at this point.

Do we hope CBS experiments more with new reality TV concepts?

Sure, but at this point, it’s smarter to go in the direction of Tough as Nails with real people; there are enough venues elsewhere for celebrities.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Challenge USA finale right now

What do you think about Beyond the Edge being canceled at CBS?

Are you hoping that there could be a season 2 somewhere else down the road? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







